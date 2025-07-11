Back to overview
IHI, Vopak to jointly develop, operate ammonia terminal in Japan

Collaboration
July 11, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Japanese engineering corporation IHI Corporation (IHI) and Dutch tank storage company Royal Vopak (Vopak) have signed a joint development agreement under which they plan to establish a new joint venture for the development and operation of an ammonia terminal in Japan.

Courtesy of Vopak

Taking into account the ongoing progress of domestic infrastructure development within the country, IHI and Vopak plan to participate in projects centered around the planned ammonia terminal in Japan. The duo aims to start operations in the Japanese fiscal year 2030, focusing on the development of safe and efficient ammonia storage and handling infrastructure.

The ammonia terminal development aims to facilitate the receiving and storing of imported ammonia within Japan and to facilitate the establishment of a system for the supply of such ammonia in Japan.

Ammonia is anticipated to contribute to Japan’s decarbonization goals through its increased use as fuel and raw material in power generation and various industrial uses. In this partnership, Vopak will leverage its extensive experience in ammonia terminal engineering and operating.

IHI Group, as Japan’s ammonia storage tank manufacturer, will advance its efforts to develop an ammonia value chain focusing on clean ammonia. The collaboration focuses on developing a broader ammonia supply chain in Japan, with the goal of promoting the various uses of ammonia.

Furthermore, IHI and Vopak aim to establish an ammonia distribution system by utilizing an ammonia terminal with a hub function for marine transportation.

“We are pleased to observe the continued progress of our collaboration with Vopak toward the development and operation of an ammonia terminal in Japan. By fully leveraging the combined expertise and advanced technologies of both companies, we aim to contribute to Japan’s energy transition and the realization of a sustainable society through the establishment of safe and efficient ammonia infrastructure,” Kensuke Yamamoto, Executive Officer, Vice President of Business Development Division, and General Manager of Ammonia Value Chain Project Department, IHI Corporation, commented.

“We are very much looking forward to contributing, together with IHI, to the ammonia terminal development in Japan. Vopak’s global growth strategy includes industrial and gas infrastructure and infrastructure needed for the energy transition. Currently, Vopak has six ammonia storage locations within its global network,” Lars Schaumann, Managing Director, Vopak Japan, said.

In November 2023, IHI and Vopak signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly explore the development and operation of ammonia terminals in Japan. Additionally, the partners were exploring the possibility of expanding the collaboration to other regions.

