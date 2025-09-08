Back to overview
IINO Lines rings the welcome bell to inaugural dual-fuel VLEC for INEOS charter

Vessels
September 8, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Japanese maritime transport player IINO Kaiun Kaisha (IINO Lines) has welcomed the first of two dual-fuel very large ethane carriers (VLECs), which will be chartered out to global manufacturing company INEOS Europe AG.

Courtesy of IINO Lines

As disclosed, the vessel—named Iino Ineos Vestá—was handed over by South Korean shipbuilding major HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) on September 8.

The Liberia-flagged unit possesses an overall length of 229.97 meters, a beam of 36.63, and a 60,637 gross tonnage.

Given its dual-fuel propulsion system, the 99,000 cbm ethane carrier is anticipated to achieve a ‘much greater’ reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions than units powered by conventional heavy fuel oil.

INEOS Europe AG signed the agreement to charter the two VLECs, the second of which is scheduled for delivery next year, back in November 2022. The deal will reportedly bring the number of INEOS’ ethane fleet to 18 ships, which the company projects would be the ‘largest ethane fleet in the world.’

Simultaneously, this contract is said to be IINO’s first venture into very large ethane carriers.

As informed, under its mid-term sustainability-focused management plan, IINO Lines has been aligning its operations to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 by actively investing in alternative fuels.

The Japanese shipping player has, thus far, introduced dual-fuel ships powered by methanol and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as well as ammonia-ready units that can switch to this clean energy source in the future.

In regards to developments specific to methanol, it is worth noting that, at the end of October 2024, a consortium consisting of IINO Lines, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), Idemitsu Tankers and Nihon Shipyard unveiled a design concept for what the partners hailed as Japan’s inaugural methanol-fueled Malacca Max type very large crude carrier (VLCC).

As Offshore Energy reported at the time, the concept for the 309,400 dwt VLCC encompasses fitting a shaft generator and the latest dual-fuel main engine, as well as an optional wind propulsion system.

In other, more recent company news, in June 2025, IINO Lines and Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy, a business unit of the Italy-based Fratelli Cosulich Group focused on the marine energy sector, inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to look into new business opportunities within the alternative fuels sphere.

As divulged at the time, the agreement builds on the parties’ existing relationship and sets up the foundation for future collaboration in methanol, ammonia and liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering.

