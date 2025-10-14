ADNOC L&S joint venture adds new dual-fuel ethane carrier to the fleet

Back to overview
Vessels
October 14, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

AW Shipping, a joint venture formed by UAE-based ADNOC L&S and China’s Wanhua Chemical, has taken delivery of the second very large ethane carrier (VLEC).

Illustration only; Courtesy of ADNOC L&S

The addition of the newbuild Gas Mingjiang follows the delivery of its sister ship, Gas Yongjiang, in August this year.

“Together, these vessels mark a major step forward in strengthening our ability to deliver cleaner energy to global markets,” ADNOC L&S stated in a social media update.

The dual-fuel vessels are part of shipbuilding contracts, valued at around $1.9 billion, awarded by AW Shipping to Jiangnan Shipbuilding for the construction of nine VLECs and two 93,0000 cbm very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) in July 2024.

The remaining vessels are scheduled for delivery between 2025 and 2027.

At the time, representatives of ADNOC L&S revealed that this was “the largest order of the joint venture”, which was founded in 2020.

The ammonia carriers are also being hailed as ‘the world’s biggest’ of their type. The construction work of the VLAC began in April this year. 

