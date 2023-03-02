Back to overview
Home Clean fuel IINO trials BP’s marine biofuel on its chemical tanker in Singapore

IINO trials BP’s marine biofuel on its chemical tanker in Singapore

Chemroad Echo. Courtesy of IINO Kaiun Kaisha
March 2, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Tokyo-based shipping company IINO Kaiun Kaisha has conducted a trial on one of its chemical tankers using a marine biofuel blend delivered by British oil and gas company BP in Singapore.

Chemroad Echo. Courtesy of IINO Kaiun Kaisha

On 18 December 2022, IINO’s chemical tanker Chemroad Echo was supplied with B24 marine biofuel, consisting of 24% fatty acid methyl easter (FAME), blended with very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO).

According to IINO, the FAME component of the marine biofuel blend used in this trial led to a reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the voyage on a lifecycle, well-to-wake approach. Biofuel blends are described as particularly helpful as a “drop-in” solution available to existing fleets without the need for modifications to the engine or infrastructure in most applications.

Related Article

FAME is a biofuel – more commonly known as biodiesel – which is largely produced from recycled used cooking oils and renewable oil sources. FAME has physical properties similar to those of conventional diesel and is biodegradable.

IINO explained that the origination and production of the FAME used in the trial is certified to the ISCC system – a multistakeholder certification scheme for biobased materials. This certification requires that sustainability criteria are followed throughout the supply chain – including the tracing of the waste feedstock from point of generation, through processing, transportation and delivery of the final biofuel.

The company has set sustainability initiatives as one of the priority enhancement measures in the mid-term management plan and has set a goal of reducing GHG emissions by 40% (compared to 2008 levels) by 2030 in the shipping business.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Clean Fuel on social media:

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Marine Energy Alliance (MEA)

    The Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) is a 4-year European Territorial Cooperation project running from May 2018 to May 2022. The project is financially supported…

    Chemroad Echo. Courtesy of IINO Kaiun Kaisha
  • Partner

    AncoferWaldram Steelplates BV

  • Partner

    KOEDOOD MARINE GROUP