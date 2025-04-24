Back to overview
Home Biofuels Norden, MASH Makes utilize biofuel from carbon-negative process in ‘world’s first’ trial

Norden, MASH Makes utilize biofuel from carbon-negative process in ‘world’s first’ trial

Business Developments & Projects
April 24, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Danish shipping company Norden, in collaboration with renewable energy company MASH Makes, has completed the “world’s first” commercial vessel trial using biofuel produced from a carbon-negative process.

Illustration; Archive. Courtesy of Norden

The trial involved using a B20 biofuel blend in the auxiliary engine of a vessel operating on a round-trip voyage from Singapore to Brazil.

During the trial, 65 tonnes of fuel blend was consumed, confirming that the MASH Makes biofuel is “technically a drop-in fuel, compatible with existing systems and capable of reducing reliance on fossil fuels in specific marine applications”.

According to MASH Makes, the results of this trial point to a practical path for shipowners to cut emissions without waiting for new infrastructure.

The next phase will include testing the biofuel in main engines, expanding its application across commercial fleets, the company revealed.

“This trial proves that MASH Makes’ biofuel is suitable for marine engines, and it marks an important milestone towards bringing the fuel into our operation,” said Henrik Røjel, Head of Decarbonization and Climate Solutions at Norden.

Jakob Bejbro Andersen, CEO of MASH Makes, added: “Our biofuel meets the technical requirements of the shipping industry and can be used in unmodified engines. It’s a seamless, scalable alternative ready to cut emissions today.”

In 2023, Norden acquired a minority stake in MASH Makes to secure access to renewable fuels, specifically bio-oil, at favourable pricing.

Related Article

As explained, for every tonne of biofuel produced, MASH Makes also generates 1.8 tonnes of biochar, a stable, carbon-rich material applied to soil. In return, each tonne of biochar locks 3.14 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere into the ground, creating a direct link between fuel production and carbon removal.

This means every tonne of MASH biofuel is associated with 5.7 tonnes of CO2 being sequestered permanently in the soil.

The biofuel producer is currently working with the Maersk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping to demonstrate how the center’s life cycle methodology applies to its biochar and biofuel pathway. The collaboration focuses on assessing full system emissions and exploring how co-products like biochar, with carbon removal potential, can be transparently accounted for, and how this contributes toward maritime decarbonization goals.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles