SK Incheon Petrochemical debuts B30 marine biofuel supply in South Korea

April 30, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Energy and chemical company SK Incheon Petrochemical, a subsidiary of South Korea’s conglomerate SK Group, has launched the first domestic production and supply of B30 biofuel for the shipping sector.

The company started supplying B30 marine fuel on April 26, blending its proprietary straight run fuel oil (SRFO) with 30% bio-based materials.

SK Incheon Petrochemical developed and verified the fuel blend in collaboration with JC Chemical and SK Innovation’s research institute, ensuring it complies with ISO 8217 standards.

According to the company, the B30 blended marine fuel can reduce carbon emissions by about 25% compared to existing marine fuel, and is expected to see continued demand expansion in line with the carbon neutrality policy of the shipping sector.

In addition, this fuel has been certified by ISCC EU and complies with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) target to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from fuel oil by 21% by 2030, the company explained.

SK Incheon Petrochemical’s SRFO is said to have high calorific value and safety, with fewer impurities, which helps improve the fuel efficiency of ships and reduce maintenance costs.

In the future, the South Korean company plans to expand across the West Sea region as well as the global marine fuel market with this marine fuel blend.

“We will ensure that we can stably supply next-generation fuel that is both environmentally friendly and of high quality to domestic and foreign shipping companies,” said Yoon Young-ho, Head of B2B at SK Incheon Petrochemical.

“We expect that bio-heavy oil blended marine fuel will become a sustainable energy transition model that responds to greenhouse gas regulations in the shipping industry.”

