IKM Testing gets €26M in new contracts, appoints regional director

IKM Testing gets €26M in new contracts, appoints regional director

July 31, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

IKM Testing UK, a company within the IKM Group, has appointed Barry Summers as its new Regional Director, following the retirement of Mark Rasmusen. The move comes as the company reports £23 million (approximately €26,5 million) in new contract awards during the first half of 2025, just 14% short of its full-year turnover in 2024.

According to IKM Testing, Summers will oversee operations across Aberdeen, the East Mediterranean, and West Africa as the company targets continued growth in decommissioning, valve services, and energy transition work.

The company previously reported a 42% year-over-year increase in turnover between 2023 and 2024 and is projecting further growth through to 2030.

“Mark helped transform IKM Testing UK from a small team of fewer than 10 to a trusted international provider with over 185 employees and purpose-built facilities in Westhill. He created an environment where people were encouraged to grow and innovate, and that’s something I’m committed to carrying forward,” Summers said.

Summers brings over 14 years of experience within the global IKM Group. He previously served as Operations Manager and Head of Operations in the UK, as well as Business Manager for the Pipeline and Process division in Australia. He returned to the UK in 2019 to lead operational expansion and team development.

Rasmusen exits after four decades in the energy sector, including 14 years with IKM Testing UK. He also played a key role in setting up IKM Testing Brasil, now employing around 200 people.

“The opportunities in decommissioning and renewable energy are vast, and we are committed to pursuing them relentlessly. We are bold in our aspirations and have a skilled workforce to meet those challenges head on,” Summers noted.

“I am very much looking forward to building on this exceptional spearheading the next chapter of IKM Testing UK. Our culture is underpinned by our mantra to challenge convention and inspire innovation. Our talented team have a proven track record of delivering solutions that produce results and prioritise safety. With plans underway to consolidate our presence in the oil and gas industry both in Aberdeen and internationally, while transitioning into the renewables sector, we are on track to achieve the ambitious growth targets we have set for 2030.”

In March, Norwegian state-owned energy firm Equinor awarded Sola-based IKM Group with a contract for the provision of services for the Pipeline Repair and Subsea Intervention (PRSI) Pool, with about 50-70 people expected to be employed for the work.

