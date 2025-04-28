In a further blow to Russia’s shadow fleet, EU now requires all vessels to be insured

EU
April 28, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Intensifying its efforts to crack down on Russia’s shadow fleet, the European Union (EU) has adopted another measure.

Illustration. Source: Pixabay

It requires all vessels, including those merely passing through EU waters without entering an EU port, to provide proof of insurance.

As explained, with this move, the European Commission intends to enhance maritime safety and environmental protection around the EU’s coasts. The amendment to the Vessel Monitoring Directive (2022/59/EC) introduces a new Delegated Directive that updates both existing and future mandatory ship reporting systems.

“By requiring that all vessels operating in our vicinity are properly insured, the EU’s ability to monitor and, if necessary, investigate maritime activities is strengthened, addressing risks posed by uninsured or unsafe vessels. It also reinforces our commitment to a more environmentally responsible maritime sector,” the EC said.

“This is a targeted measure with potentially great impact, enhancing the preparedness of the EU’s coastal States. It reflects the EU’s dedication to safer, more secure, and environmentally responsible maritime operations, aligning its regulations with international standards and tackling the challenges associated with hazardous cargo and geopolitical tensions,” Magda Kopczyńska, Director-General for Mobility and Transport, commented.

Following this legislative change, the European Commission and Member States have submitted a proposal to the International Maritime Organization seeking a minor amendment to several existing mandatory ship reporting systems (MRS) in and around the European coastal States.

The change strengthens oversight of uninsured or unsafe vessels, supports safety and environmental goals, and aligns EU rules with global standards amid rising threats from hazardous cargo and geopolitical instability.

A few months ago, European parliamentarians raised the issue of the Russian shadow fleet, calling on the EU to impose “more targeted” sanctions against such vessels. The shadow fleet vessels—often old, uninsured and with unclear ownership—are used for export of Russia’s crude oil and petroleum products abroad, evading international sanctions.

In December 2024, the European Council adopted the 15th sanctions package against Russia, focusing on a further crackdown on Russia’s shadow fleet and combating sanctions’ circumvention. The package targeted 52 new vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet, increasing the total number of such listings to 79.

Two months later, in February 2025, the council adopted the 16th package of sanctions against Russia to ‘ramp up’ the pressure on the country’s shadow fleet as well as curb attempts to circumvent the measures. This package targeted 74 additional vessels, bringing the total of listed ships to 153.

The package has also imposed targeted export restrictions on 53 new companies—plus 34 firms in countries outside of Russia—that support Russia’s military-industrial complex and engage in sanctions circumvention.

