EU targets 189 additional ships in 'largest' single G7 action against Russia's shadow fleet

EU targets 189 additional ships in ‘largest’ single G7 action against Russia’s shadow fleet

May 20, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The European Council has adopted the 17th Russia sanctions package including almost 200 shadow fleet vessels and a Russian oil giant.

Courtesy of the European Commission / Photo by Mauro Bottaro

As explained, as part of the EU’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, the package aims to further restrict Russia’s access to battlefield technologies and cut revenues from Russian energy imports by targeting an unprecedented number of vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet.

The package also expands the number of individual and entity listings. Moreover, it prolongs an existing exemption from the oil price cap for the Sakhalin-2 project to ensure Japan’s energy security.

Specifically, the EU has listed 189 additional vessels that are part of the shadow fleet of oil tankers or contribute to Russia’s energy revenues, bringing the total number of listings to 342.

The vessels have been identified together with Member States and the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA). They are now subject to a port access ban and a ban on provision of services.

As per the European Commission, the 17th package represents ‘the largest’ single G7 sanctions action targeting shadow fleet vessels. EU vessels listings, along with efforts from partner countries like the UK and the US, are significantly reducing Russia’s ability to gain revenues from evading the price cap for oil, making it increasingly difficult to replace sanctioned vessels.

“All in all, exporting oil has become more complex and costly for the Kremlin, as these vessels are no longer able to operate business as usual,” the European Commission said, welcoming the new package.

According to the latest data from the Oil Price Cap Coalition, there is a decrease in volumes transported and a number of ships carrying Russian oil. Since the EU began listing these vessels, Russian crude oil deliveries have decreased by 76%.

This package also adds 31 new companies to the list providing direct or indirect support to Russia’s military industrial complex, or engaged in sanctions circumvention.

The package introduced on May 20, 2025, also entails 75 additional listings, including 17 individuals and 58 entities, responsible for actions undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine. They are now subject to asset freezes and prohibition to make economic resources available, and – in the case of individuals – also to travel bans. The new listings affect mostly the Russian military and defence sectors, the EC explained.

Moreover, the listings include one Russian shipping company—Joint Stock Company Volga Shipping—important for generating revenue.

The 17th package includes an extension of the exemption from the oil price cap, allowing for the transport of crude oil originating in the Sakhalin-2 Project in Russia by vessel to Japan, based on energy security concerns. The extension is granted for one year until June 28, 2026.

Due to the EU and G7 energy sanctions and the REPowerEU policy of diversification of supply and replacement of Russian imports, Russia’s oil and gas revenues have fallen from €100 billion in 2022 to €22 billion in 2024. This is a reduction of almost 80% compared to before the war, according to the EC.

“This round of sanctions on Russia is the most wide-sweeping since the start of the war, together with new hybrid, human rights, and chemical weapons-related sanctions. In this 17th package, we include Surgutneftegas – a Russian oil giant – as well as almost 200 vessels in Russia’s shadow fleet,” Kaja Kallas, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, commented.

“While Putin feigns interest in peace, more sanctions are in the works,” she added.

“Today’s adoption of the 17th sanctions package reaffirms the European Union’s unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine and holding Russia accountable for its aggression. These new measures not only increase the economic and technological pressure on Russia’s war machine but also send a strong message that any efforts to evade sanctions will face swift and decisive consequences,” Maria Luís Albuquerque, Commissioner for Financial Services and the Savings and Investments Union, emphasized.

“Today’s package more than doubles the vessels that are part of the shadow fleet of oil tankers or contribute to Russia’s energy revenues. The sanctions are working: Russia’s economy is under strain, its resources are dwindling, and its ability to sustain this illegal war is increasingly unsustainable. The EU stands united with Ukraine and continues to bolster efforts to ensure Russia cannot circumvent these sanctions. We will continue to apply pressure and hold those enabling this war accountable.”

The newest round of sanctions follows the 16th package adopted by the council in February this year.

