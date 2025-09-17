Back to overview
‘Industry-first’ seafarer training frameworks for ammonia, methanol, hydrogen see the light of day

September 17, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The Maritime Just Transition Task Force (MJTTF) has launched “industry-first” training frameworks designed to facilitate the development of programs for seafarers working on ships powered by ammonia, methanol, and hydrogen.

Illustration; Archive. Credit: IMO

According to MJTTF, the aim of the publicly available training frameworks is to help regulators and maritime administrations set the criteria for the development of training programs.

The frameworks will also help establish certification schemes and competency validation mechanisms for seafarers, including classroom education, simulation-based performance assessments, and sea-time training.

The training frameworks are said to address the needs of seafarers in entry-level or operational roles and senior officers.

In addition, the MJTTF intends to release guidelines for general familiarization programs, aimed at seafarers and key shore-based personnel, who are not specifically covered by the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978 (1978 STCW Convention).

Both the frameworks and the familiarization guidelines stem from ‘The Baseline Training Frameworks for Seafarers in Decarbonisation’ project, a joint project between the MJTTF and the IMO Secretariat, in collaboration with Lloyd’s Register (LR), delivering work through the Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub (The Decarb Hub) and the World Maritime University (WMU), who acted as technical and academic leads respectively.

The project is co-funded by the IMO through its integrated Technical Cooperation Programme and Lloyd’s Register Foundation.

The MJTTF was formed in 2021 at COP26 to drive decarbonization of the industry and support millions of seafarers through shipping’s green transition.

In 2022, the task force released results of a study conducted by DNV, which found that as many as 800,000 seafarers will require additional training by the mid-2030s to enable the shipping industry to transition towards alternative low- and zero-carbon fuels and technologies.

Earlier this year, the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) sub-committee on Human Element, Training and Watchkeeping (HTW) adopted draft interim generic guidelines for training seafarers working on ships powered by alternative fuels and new technologies.

