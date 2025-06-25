Day of the Seafarer: The unseen struggles of workers on the frontline of change

Back to overview
Human Capital
June 25, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Observed annually on June 25, the Day of the Seafarer brings the spotlight to those who keep global trade moving—quietly stitching the seams of the world’s economy from one port to the next—often under immense strain and with little recognition.

Illustration. Image Courtesy: Danny Cornelissen/Nautilus International

This year’s campaign, “My Harassment-free ship”, led by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), underlines another pressing issue: the need to address bullying and harassment at sea, and to foster a maritime culture rooted in safety, dignity, and accountability.

As informed, harassment at sea remains a widespread and largely underreported problem. According to the IMO, more than 50% of female seafarers—and a substantial number of their male counterparts—have experienced bullying and/or discrimination on board that threatens their safety, career progression or mental well-being.

Many, however, choose not to report it, citing fear of retaliation, reputational damage or a lack of faith in existing reporting mechanisms.

“Seafarers keep global trade flowing – delivering food, medicine, and vital goods around the world. Their work is essential to our lives and economies. Yet too often, their rights are denied, and their safety is put at risk,” António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, underscored.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter, Professor Maximo Q. Mejia from the Swedish World Maritime University, added: “It is vital to the well-being of everyone in our community, and the sustainability of the maritime industry overall, that we ensure zero-tolerance of harassment and bullying, and provide safe and accessible reporting mechanisms.”

What is more, studies done by Cardiff University and ISWAN reveal an alarming rise in stress, fatigue and mental distress among crew. Per the study:

  • Over 40% of senior officers reported ‘significant’ mental health distress;
  • 54% of seafarers said workloads have increased;
  • A third now fear criminalization due to complex reporting requirements.

Speaking on the matter, Mikko Kuosa, CEO of Finnish maritime software and data services provider NAPA, stated: “Behind every net-zero ambition stands a seafarer. And right now, they’re being asked to do more than ever, often with less. That’s why, on this Day of the Seafarer, we stand with the International Maritime Organization in affirming that crew safety, dignity, and well-being must be non-negotiable at every level– from bridge to engine room and beyond.”

René Kofod-Olsen, CEO of global ship management and marine solutions provider V.Group, further commented: “A truly positive workplace culture empowers people to show up as the best version of themselves. It creates the conditions for collaboration, innovation, and pride in the work we do; qualities that are essential as we navigate the many complexities facing our industry.”

He added that it was ‘imperative’ to ensure seafarer wellbeing was not “an afterthought”, particularly given that they are at the very forefront of the industry’s transformation.

As is with most industries, however, getting to the root of one problem in maritime represents a challenge formidable enough. When two collide, a much more complex landscape is created.

In light of this, this year, the IMO has put forward, once again, the need for organizations and shipping companies to strengthen their onboard training programs as well as their policies in order to ensure their workers’ rights are upheld.

Zero-tolerance policies and encouraging reporting and accountability through safe and accessible channels are some of the recommendations that the United Nations’ specialized agency recommended.

Nevertheless, issues in maritime tend to branch out into every sphere of the industry’s progression, especially toward the 2050 Net Zero goal.

“Seafarers are facing greater demands than ever before. As the industry navigates the transition to alternative fuels and adapts to increasingly complex compliance requirements, life at sea is evolving fast, and it’s seafarers who are on the frontlines of this change,” Kousa elaborated.

The sea serpent’s grip: when one issue feeds another at sea

Kousa has highlighted another prevailing issue in the maritime industry, stating that: “Despite decades of safety gains, 55% of shipboard accidents still occur during planned work, often in confined or hazardous areas like oil tanks and cargo holds. Why? Because today’s permit-to-work systems still rely too heavily on paper, memory, and good intentions, leaving too much to chance.”

The digitalization trajectory in maritime has certainly maintained an upward course but as is with all technological breakthroughs, the pace of implementation often outstrips the training and support needed, leaving many behind in the dust and, thus, opening a brand-new crater: a lack of trained workforce.

Whether it is programs to train crew members to handle novel digital technologies or to work with new, sustainable fuels (some of which, like ammonia, present numerous hazards for undertrained personnel), many companies and entities have warned the fact that the shipping industry tends to be ‘ill-equipped’.

The reasons behind this stretch from the fact that hundreds of thousands of seafarers are currently untrained to handle fuels like ammonia to the fact that digital competency programs are not always prioritized.

In February 2025, the IMO did adopt draft interim generic guidelines for training seafarers working on ships powered by alternative fuels and new technologies. With the drafts finalized, officials from the organization revealed that the next step would be crafting specific training guidelines for fuels like methyl/ethyl alcohol, ammonia, hydrogen, hydrogen fuel cells, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and for battery-powered ships.

Compounding this reality even further is one very active maritime sector: shipbreaking, or ship recycling. ‘Pouring oil’ into the existing fire, this sector has been riddled with both controversy and tragedy, with many shipping players circumventing rules, re-flagging their ships, sending them off to unsafe beaches to be dismantled and, thus, endangering the lives of shoreside workers.

To be specific, according to the Belgium-based NGO Shipbreaking Platform, in 2024 alone, over 80% of the world’s end-of-life fleet was scrapped on the beaches of South Asian countries (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh) under unsafe and life-threatening conditions.

These practices have led to the injury and deaths of dozens of workers within the past year, and have raised serious concerns about environmental pollution, hazardous waste exposure, and violations of international labor and safety standards.

Entities, including the NGO Shipbreaking Platform, the Human Rights Watch and others have cautioned that, if the maritime industry wants to sail toward net zero while simultaneously weeding out unethical practices, it must first uproot longstanding barriers to fair treatment and adequate training that hamper crew safety and morale.

“No green transition will succeed if it puts the people who make shipping possible at risk—whether from fatigue, outdated tools, or unclear procedures,” Kousa concluded.

“We must stop viewing seafarers as passive recipients of change; instead, they need to be more actively brought into conversations that affect their day-to-day lives and jobs, so that we can better empower them with human-centred support and solutions that meet their needs. It’s the smartest and easiest way we can build a stronger, safer maritime future.”

