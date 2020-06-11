Innogy to start geophysical surveys at Awel y Môr offshore wind project

Fugro is set to begin geophysical surveys at innogy’s Awel y Môr offshore wind project in the UK.

Survey works are expected to commence in mid-June, lasting up to eight weeks, a spokesperson from innogy told Offshore WIND.

Three dedicated vessels will map the characteristics of the seabed and subseafloor to assess the conditions around the potential turbine and cable locations. The works are expected to inform the final design of the project.

Innogy is developing Awel y Môr as an extension to the existing Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm.

It is located approximately 10.5km off the Welsh coast in the Irish Sea, with a maximum total area of 106km2.

The project developer plans to submit an application for permission to build the wind farm to the Planning Inspectorate in 2022, as well as for a marine license to Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

The plan is to have the project operational by 2030.