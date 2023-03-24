Inter-array cable installation soon to start at Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm

March 24, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm Limited (NnGOWL) has announced that it is planning to conduct a pre-lay grapnel run (PLGR) and commence cable lay out for the first campaign of six inter-array cables and one interconnector between the two offshore substations, within the wind farm’s site in Scotland.

Tekmar

The PLGR works, expected to begin on 29 March, at the earliest, will be completed by the vessel BB Ocean using a grapnel towed from the vessel.

The grapnel will be deployed to detect and remove surface debris located on the inter-array cable routes and at the wind turbine, substation topside, and jack-up locations.

The inter-array cable lay out is planned to begin on 10 April at the earliest, weather depending. For this work, DEME will deploy its newly acquired DP3 offshore installation vessel Viking Neptun.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Viking Neptun joins DEME fleet Posted: about 1 month ago

The inter-array cables are connected to the substations in six loops (3 per OSS), whereas a single interconnector connects OSS-S to OSS-N. The laid inter-array and interconnector cables will be left unburied and unprotected on the seabed until July 2023.

The Walk-to-Work vessel, Horizon Enabler, will support these operations.

This is the first campaign of PLGR and inter-array cables lay out. There are three planned PLGR and cable installation campaigns for the inter-array cable routes, with subsequent campaigns planned between July and November 2023.

The 450 MW wind farm, jointly owned by EDF Renewables and ESB, is being built 15 kilometres off the coast of Fife, Scotland.

Neart na Gaoithe will comprise 54 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines which are scheduled to be put into full operation in 2024.

The export cables are connected to the project’s two offshore substation jacket foundations and the commissioning of the second substation is well underway.

Related Article Posted: 6 months ago Neart na Gaoithe export cables hooked up to OSS jackets Posted: 6 months ago

Once fully operational, the offshore wind farm will supply enough electricity for around 375,000 homes and offset over 400,000 tonnes of Co2 emissions each year.