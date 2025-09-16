Back to overview
Home Green Marine Isle of Man becomes first flag state to join methane abatement initiative

Isle of Man becomes first flag state to join methane abatement initiative

Collaboration
September 16, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The Isle of Man Ship Registry (IOMSR) has become the first flag state to join the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII), a cross-sectoral effort aimed at eliminating methane emissions in shipping.

Cameron Mitchell, Director of Isle of Man Ship Registry (IOMSR); Credit: IOMSR

Launched in 2022 and led by the UK-based classification society Lloyd’s Register’s (LR) SafetyTech Accelerator, the initiative includes shipowners, technology developers, classification societies, and regulators. By including flag states like the IOMSR, MAMII reportedly aims to ensure that innovation is scaled to meet global regulatory and safety standards.

Cameron Mitchell, the IOMSR’s Director, said: “Joining MAMII further demonstrates the IOMSR’s support for sustainable maritime operations. Collaboration is such an important part of fostering innovation, something we in the maritime industry can improve. The SafetyTech accelerator is a great place for industry to work on solving some of the big ‘real-world’ problems we all face.”

Marius Suteu, Managing Director of SafetyTech Accelerator, commented: “The involvement of flag states, classification societies, and regulators is vital to the success of initiatives like MAMII. They are in a unique position to provide early-stage regulatory insights and views on innovative tech – views that you need as early as possible in the development process. The Isle of Man’s leadership sets an important precedent, ensuring that innovative methane abatement technologies are not only developed but are also safely and efficiently integrated into the global maritime fleet.”

To note, besides the IOMSR, the latest members to join MAMII are Swiss engine developer WinGD and U.S.-based cruise holding company Royal Caribbean Group.

READ MORE

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles