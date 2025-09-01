Back to overview
WinGD joins MAMII to help cut methane slip from shipping

Collaboration
September 1, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swiss engine developer WinGD has joined the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII), becoming the first engine developer to become a partner in the growing cross-sector push to better understand and address methane from liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled ships.

Courtesy of WinGD/MAMII

The move puts engine design, where most methane slip occurs, at the center of efforts to ensure LNG delivers on its climate promise.

LNG, primarily methane, can play a role in reducing shipping emissions but its climate benefits depend on methane being effectively managed.

Proven technologies for onboard methane abatement are emerging, and organizations like WinGD are already driving adoption across the sector. WinGD is a supplier of systems that run on LNG. As the first engine designer to join MAMII, WinGD brings expertise and performance data helping the coalition better understand how technology can be applied to reduce methane emissions across the maritime sector.

“Methane slip remains the key component in tackling methane emissions. WinGD’s involvement gives us deeper visibility into how an engine manufacturer produces continuous improvement beyond expectations. Together we aspire to make methane slip a problem of the past,” Panos Mitrou, Chair of MAMII, commented.

“Engine technology has come a long way in just a few years, and it’s moving fast. We’ve made major strides in reducing methane slip from WinGD engines – from 1.7% of gas volume a decade ago to lower than 0.8% in today’s engines, with a target of 0.5% or below. But to effectively reduce methane slip we need to advance in areas beyond engine technology, including measurement, certification and effective regulation. By joining MAMII, we’re reinforcing our commitment to a collective effort that’s accelerating at a pivotal moment for the industry,” Dominik Schneiter, CEO of WinGD, said.

MAMII was launched by Lloyds Register’s Safetytech Accelerator in 2022 to bring together maritime leaders and technology providers to accelerate the adoption of methane measurement and abatement solutions. MAMII supports pilots, independent research, and policy engagement to help close the gap between methane’s potential and its real-world climate performance. The coalition already includes containerships, cruise ships, gas carriers, and oil majors.

Earlier this year, Lloyd’s Register-established Safetytech Accelerator, in collaboration with industry giants Chevron, Carnival Corporation, Shell, and Seapeak, has completed the three technology feasibility studies as part of its flagship MAMII initiative. The feasibility studies showed that there is a strong potential to cut fugitive methane emissions in the maritime industry.

