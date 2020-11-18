Ithaca moves forward with plans to develop North Sea field as subsea tie-back

November 18, 2020, by Nermina Kulovic

Ithaca Energy, an oil and gas company owned by Israeli Delek, is moving forward with its plans to develop the Abigail field, located in the UK North Sea, as a subsea tie-back to its FPF-1 facility.

Ithaca Energy has applied to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy for consent for the development of the Abigail field located 145 miles from the Scottish coastline.

Ithaca has also filed an application with the UK’s Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) in relation to the Abigail field development and submitted the environmental statement for the project.

The Abigail oil and gas field lies in United Kingdom Continental Shelf (UKCS) Block 29/10, which is located in the central North Sea, approximately 233km east of Peterhead and 36km from the UK-Norway median line. Estimated field life is eight years.

Location of the proposed Abigail development; Source: Ithaca Energy

The primary nature of this project will be for the phased subsea development of the Forties and Andrew reservoirs; phase 1 to be a single well and subsea tie-back to the Ithaca operated FPF-1 facility, phase 2 (contingent on field performance), also included in the FDP, is the drilling and tie-in of a second production well.

As detailed by Ithaca, Phase 1 will include re-entry (and completion) of appraisal well 29/10b-8, installation of new piled manifold, new ~12km export production pipeline, gas lift pipeline and services umbilical all trenched and buried in a single trench, and associated tie-in spools, and installation of the new subsea isolation valve.

Furthermore, Phase 2 will include new production well and associated tie-in to manifold installed under Phase 1.

The estimated duration of offshore activities is 120-130 days for Phase 1 (drilling and pipeline system installation) and 105 days for Phase 2 (drilling and well tie-in).

The FPF-1 is located in quad/block 30/06, and processes hydrocarbons from the Stella, Harrier and Vorlich fields.

Oil and gas export is via tie-in to the Norpie and CATS pipeline systems, respectively.

Members of the public have until 21 December 2020 to make representations in relation to the application to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.