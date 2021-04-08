Ithaca sanctions next stage of North Sea project to boost recovery

April 8, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Ithaca Energy has sanctioned the Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Stage 2 project in the UK Central North Sea after receiving Field Development Plan Addendum consent from the UK’s Oil and Gas Authority (OGA).

Ithaca Energy is the operator of the Captain field with an 85 per cent interest and Dana Petroleum is its partner with the remaining 15 per cent interest.

The EOR Stage 2 is the next phase of development at the Captain field and is building on the success of EOR Stage 1.

The project is designed to significantly increase hydrocarbon recovery by injecting polymerised water into the reservoir through additional subsea wells, subsea infrastructure, and new topsides facilities.

According to Ithaca, Stage 1 of the project has demonstrated that polymer EOR technology works, with the production response in line with or better than expected across all injection patterns, helping it maximise economic recovery within the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

Bill Dunnett, Chief Executive Officer, Ithaca Energy, said: “Consent for Captain EOR Stage 2 progresses the application of a technology that has already demonstrated an improved recovery rate and helps extend the life of the Captain field. This project underlines our long-term commitment to the North Sea and is a major demonstration of confidence in the viability of safe, long-term operations in this basin.

“Our Board and partners have sanctioned the capital investment to maximise the sustained performance of this asset. We have had great input and innovation from the supply chain to help optimise this project”.

Jongwoo Kim, Chief Executive Officer, Dana Petroleum, said: “Dana has maintained an interest in the Captain field for many years. It is particularly exciting to see how extensive research alongside the application of new technology is being used with great efficiency to enhance recovery”.

Captain FPSO; Source: Ithaca Energy

The Captain field was discovered in 1977, in Block 13/22a located on the edge of the outer Moray Firth. The billion-barrel field achieved its first production in March 1997 – over 20 years ago – thanks to technology developments in horizontal drilling and down-hole pump technology.

The installation comprises a wellhead protector platform and bridge linked platform connected to a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Captain crude oil is offloaded from the FPSO offloading vessel to a dynamically positioned shuttle tanker and transported to customers. Captain gas is exported (and imported) via subsea pipeline to the Frigg UK Gas Transportation System and then on to St Fergus gas terminal.