ITM Power to supply electrolyzer for MorGen Energy's 20 MW hydrogen project in Wales

ITM Power to supply electrolyzer for MorGen Energy’s 20 MW hydrogen project in Wales

August 13, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

UK’s electrolyzer manufacturer ITM Power has signed a supply agreement and binding heads of terms for a long-term services agreement with Switzerland-based MorGen Energy for the 20 MW West Wales Hydrogen project in Milford Haven, UK.

Credit: ITM Power

The initiative, backed by the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ) Hydrogen Allocation Round 1 (HAR1) program, will reportedly deploy POSEIDON, ITM Power’s 20 MW modular electrolyzer platform, designed for scalable production of green hydrogen.

As disclosed, the hydrogen plant will supply industrial clusters in Milford Haven, Port Talbot, and other locations across Wales, as well as support green transport.

With permits secured and commercial terms with project stakeholders nearing completion, the project is said to be on track for a final investment decision (FID) and expected to break ground before the end of the calendar year.

Dennis Schulz, CEO of ITM Power, stated: “This contract marks a major milestone for ITM Power and the UK hydrogen sector. Selection for the West Wales Hydrogen Project demonstrates confidence in our technology, delivery capability, and the critical role green hydrogen plays in the energy transition. We are proud to be partnering with MorGen Energy to bring POSEIDON to life in a project of national significance.”

Werner Lieberherr, CEO of MorGen Energy, commented: “The West Wales Hydrogen Project is a cornerstone of our vision for a cleaner, more resilient energy future for Wales and the UK. Working with ITM Power’s world-class electrolyser technology allows us to deliver not only a pioneering energy project, but also an economic catalyst – creating high-value jobs, strengthening supply chains, and positioning Wales at the forefront of the green hydrogen economy. Guided by a purpose-led and performance-driven approach, we are committed to ensuring this partnership delivers both environmental impact and lasting prosperity for the communities we serve.”

It is worth noting that in 2025, ITM Power also signed a contract to supply four NEPTUNE V units – a 5 MW containerized green hydrogen plant, for the first phase of Norway’s Hydrogen Hub Agder project, 100% owned by Norwegian energy company Greenstat. Furthermore, the manufacturer was contracted by an undisclosed European energy company to jointly develop a standard design configuration for a 10 MW green hydrogen production plant.

