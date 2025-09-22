Back to overview
Home Hydrogen ITM Power and RWE expand collaboration through new 150 MW electrolyzer deal

ITM Power and RWE expand collaboration through new 150 MW electrolyzer deal

Business Developments & Projects
September 22, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

UK’s electrolyzer manufacturer ITM Power has entered into a capacity reservation agreement with German energy company RWE for 150 MW of NEPTUNE V units.

Credit: ITM Power

The reservation, equivalent to 30 units, reportedly foresees call-offs by 2027. It follows RWE’s operation of ITM’s 4 MW pilot plant and the ongoing delivery of 200 MW of electrolyzers for RWE’s GetH2 Nukleus project in Lingen, Germany.

NEPTUNE V is ITM’s latest generation containerized, green hydrogen plant solution. As disclosed, each unit integrates the balance of plant within a compact containerized design, supporting “rapid deployment, simplified installation, and reliable operation.” According to ITM, NEPTUNE V can be interconnected to form bigger container-based plants.

Dennis Schulz, CEO of ITM Power, said: “We are proud to expand our collaboration with RWE. Building on our strong relationship developed through the joint execution of the GetH2 Nukleus project, this additional 150MW capacity reservation underlines RWE’s confidence in our technology and delivery capability. Repeat business with a global leader in energy is the strongest validation of our strategy, our products, and our people.”

Related Article

In other 2025 news, ITM Power signed a supply agreement and binding heads of terms for a long-term services agreement with Switzerland-based MorGen Energy for the 20 MW West Wales Hydrogen project in Milford Haven, UK. Furthermore, the manufacturer inked a contract to supply four NEPTUNE V units, totalling 20 MW, for the first phase of Norway’s Hydrogen Hub Agder project, 100% owned by Norwegian energy company Greenstat, a subsidiary of independent multi-energy producer La Française de l’Energie SA (FDE).

READ MORE

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles