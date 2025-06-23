ITS eyes open-access CO2 infrastructure at Sweden’s Port of Södertälje by 2030

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
June 23, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Inter Terminals Sweden (ITS), part of bulk liquid storage provider Inter Terminals, and the Port of Södertälje have commenced a project to establish and open and flexible infrastructure for captured CO2 in the Mälardalen region.

In collaboration with the port, ITS is kicking off the project with a front-end engineering design (FEED) and permitting process to enable intermediate storage of regionally captured CO2 and loading onto vessels for further transport to permanent storage or utilization.

As explained, the project concept is scalable and supports a phased implementation, and is adaptable to the development of the carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) market in the region over the coming years

ITS expects to fully complete and launch the facility by 2030.

“This initiative marks an important milestone for Inter Terminals, positioning us as a key enabler in the emerging CO2-logistics market in Mälardalen,” said Johan Zettergren, Managing Director of ITS. “The objective is to offer an open and accessible solution for all regional companies aiming to capture CO2 and seeking efficient solutions for storage or for reuse.”

Måns Frostell, CEO of Södertälje Port, comments on the initiative: “This joint initiative further strengthens Södertälje Port’s position as a hub for sustainable freight logistics and the future infrastructure for energy management in the Stockholm region.”

In 2024, Stockholm Norvik Port was also assessed as a potential logistics node for captured CO2 in the final report of the feasibility study of the Norvik Infrastructure CCS East Sweden (NICE project).

The report found that, by establishing a logistics node for captured CO2 at Stockholm Norvik Port, it is possible to create an efficient and sustainable transport chain for CO2 from several potential emitters in East Sweden.

