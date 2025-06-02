AR1100 deployment ProteusAR1100 deployment Proteus Marine Renewables
Back to overview
Home Tidal & Wave Energy Japan certifies Proteus 1.1 MW tidal turbine, power now flowing to national grid

Japan certifies Proteus 1.1 MW tidal turbine, power now flowing to national grid

Certification & Classification
June 2, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

UK-based tidal energy company Proteus Marine Renewables’ (PMR) 1.1 MW tidal energy turbine, the AR1100, has received certification from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), confirming the system meets national standards for grid-connected power generation. The turbine is now operational and delivering electricity to the Japanese national grid.

Source: Proteus Marine Renewables

According to PMR, METI’s approval followed a series of performance tests covering safety, grid compliance, shutdown procedures, and emergency response systems. Certification marks a regulatory milestone for the deployment of large-scale tidal energy systems in Japanese waters.

The AR1100 follows PMR’s earlier AR500 pilot project, which recorded 97% turbine availability in 2021. The new model is said to feature upgraded pitch and yaw control and system enhancements that support its 1.1 MW rated capacity. It is the first in Proteus’s Series 2 turbine line, preceding the 3 MW AR3000 unit scheduled for deployment in 2028.

“Receiving METI certification is a major milestone—not only for Proteus, but for tidal energy in Japan. It confirms the AR1100 series 2’s compliance with Japan’s rigorous safety and technical standards and demonstrates that tidal power is now a viable, scalable solution for clean electricity generation,” said Drew Blaxland, CEO of Proteus Marine Renewables.

The project was carried out in partnership with Kyuden Mirai Energy (KME), the representative firm behind the deployment.

“We’ve operated in Japanese waters before, so we know just how demanding the conditions can be,” said Philip Archer, Managing Director of Proteus Operations Japan.

“Seeing the AR1100 successfully installed, certified, and starting to deliver power to the grid is a very satisfying moment for the team. It also shows how far the technology has come — and gives us valuable insight and validation as we prepare for the next step with the AR3000. The success shows what’s possible as we continue to scale up.”

Proteus and KME are now assessing further tidal energy deployment opportunities in Japan.

The AR1100 tidal turbine is equipped with a three-blade horizontal-axis rotor designed for efficiency in tidal currents. The system includes an electromechanical pitch control mechanism for real-time power optimization and a hydraulically actuated yaw system to align with tidal flow shifts. According to the company, the turbine is mounted on a gravity-based foundation and connected to the shore via a subsea cable for grid distribution.

In February, PMR installed the megawatt-scale tidal turbine in the Naru Strait, Japan, making it “the first to operate such devices in two countries”.

Related Article

In March, PMR secured a seat on the Ocean Energy Europe (OEE) Board of Directors, with CEO Drew Blaxland representing the company as a new Lead Partner.

Described as “a new tidal energy outfit”PMR emerged as an independent tidal energy company following the sale of a majority stake in SIMEC Atlantis Energy’s Advanced Tidal Engineering and Services (ATES) division. The buyout allowed the company to broaden its marine renewables portfolio while maintaining tidal energy as its core focus.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles