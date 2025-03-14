Back to overview
Home Tidal & Wave Energy Proteus Marine Renewables joins Ocean Energy Europe board

Proteus Marine Renewables joins Ocean Energy Europe board

Outlook & Strategy
March 14, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

UK-based tidal energy company Proteus Marine Renewables (PMR) has secured a seat on the Ocean Energy Europe (OEE) Board of Directors, with CEO Drew Blaxland representing the company as a new Lead Partner.

Source: Proteus Marine Renewables

According to OEE, PMR has been developing its AR series of bottom-mounted tidal turbines for over two decades. Its technology has generated more than 20 GWh of electricity to date.

The company is involved in several key projects, including offshore services for Scotland’s 6MW MeyGen tidal array. PMR recently signed an MoU with SKF and GE Vernova to supply an additional 5 9MW to MeyGen PLC, bringing the site’s capacity to at least 65 MW this decade.

“It is fantastic to see Proteus Marine Renewables take the step to join our Board of Directors. They have been a sector leader for many years, and it is great to see them take on a more prominent role at OEE as they prepare to deliver significant projects around the world,” said Rémi Gruet, CEO of OEE.

In France, PMR is working on the Normandie Hydroliennes NH1 project, a 12 MW tidal array set for deployment in 2027. The project recently secured €31 million in EU Innovation Fund support. In Japan, the company deployed its 1.1MW AR1100 system in the Naru Strait for the Japanese government.

Blaxland noted PMR’s ongoing efforts to push tidal energy toward full commercialisation: “With major projects underway in the UK, France, and Japan, we are proving that tidal energy is scalable, reliable, and ready to play a key role in the global energy transition.”

