Japanese majors collaborate on liquefied hydrogen carrier design study

June 3, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Japanese majors Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Imabari Shipbuilding, and Japan Marine United Corporation are due to commence a joint study to establish a construction scheme for liquefied hydrogen carriers.

As disclosed, the study is set to examine the feasibility of a collaborative construction scheme that utilizes the companies’ respective resources, such as facilities and human resources, for the construction of liquefied hydrogen carriers following the first commercial carrier to be designed and built by Kawasaki.

Liquefied hydrogen carriers are expected to play an essential role in the establishment of a liquefied hydrogen supply chain by enabling the transport of large volumes of this energy source.

According to the partners, this study will reinforce the cooperative relationship between the companies for the commercialization of a liquefied hydrogen supply chain that will work toward the realization of a carbon-neutral society.

It is worth mentioning that in 2024, Kawasaki Heavy Industries entered multiple liquefied hydrogen-related partnerships.

The Japanese major entered into a strategic agreement with CB&I, a subsidiary of McDermott, to promote a commercial-use liquefied hydrogen supply chain, and together with INPEX Corporation and Iwatani Corporation, it received a green light to create a joint venture that aims to develop a liquefied hydrogen supply chain related primarily to the liquefaction of hydrogen in Australia and its transport to Japan.

The company also signed a joint venture agreement with Toyo Engineering Corporation, JGC Corporation, and Chiyoda Corporation to enhance the front-end engineering design (FEED) execution for a liquefied hydrogen supply chain in development by Japan Suiso Energy (JSE).

