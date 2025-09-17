Japanese shipowner buys into wind-assisted propulsion developer Econowind

Back to overview
September 17, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Amid the shipping industry’s growing interest in fuel-neutral technologies, Japanese shipowner Nissen Kaiun has taken a stake in Dutch wind-assisted propulsion system developer Econowind.

Courtesy of Econowind

As revealed, the move was backed by Nissen Kaiun’s interest in Econowind’s technology as shipowners worldwide explore immediate solutions to meet tightening regulations for reducing emissions.

“We recognized that Econowind has a mature wind-assisted ship propulsion solution in the market,” a spokesperson for Nissen Kaiun said.

“As one of the market leaders, Econowind delivers proven technology. Making shipping more sustainable is a top priority at Nissen Kaiun. We are currently looking into installing the large version of their innovative VentoFoils on our vessels. It is well suited to maritime conditions while being easy for the crew to use. This technology allows us to take steps in reducing fuel consumption and emissions.”

Econowind has developed the VentoFoil, a wing-shaped wind-assist device, and has reported selling more than 130 units so far, ranging from short-sea and deep-sea operators across all market segments.

In early 2025, the company received €1 million in development capital from Invest International, an investor and financing partner on behalf of the Dutch government, to develop and test its steel wind sail for the deep-sea shipping market.

This investment will be used to advance and introduce Econowind’s VentoFoil XL, a 24-30 meter high steel wind sail inspired by aviation technology. The sails are designed for large vessels and are expected to harness wind power to reduce fuel consumption and cut CO2 emissions by up to 15%.

The Dutch company has already manufactured 10- and 16-meter VentoFoils.

Daan Koornneef, Chief Executive Officer of Econowind, said: “The partnership with Nissen Kaiun will support the expansion of our VentoFoil product line, including larger units for deepsea shipping, and could also open the door to future production in Asia. Nissen Kaiun is the perfect partner with a large network in Japan and wider Asian markets. With them becoming a shareholder, we can expand our footprint and accelerate the development of larger units for the deep-sea markets.”

