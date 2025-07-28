Back to overview
Terntank returns to Econowind for wind-assisted propulsion on two more ships

Vessels
July 28, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Following ‘strong performance results’ from the first installations, Swedish shipping company Terntank has decided to equip two additional methanol-ready hybrid tankers with wind-assisted propulsion systems from Dutch specialist Econowind.

As disclosed, Terntank’s repeat order includes the installation of EconoWind’s eight VentoFoil units on two more methanol-ready hybrid tankers.

To remind, the initial order for three newbuilds was placed in May 2023. The latest contract brings the total to five vessels and 20 VentoFoils, with each ship featuring four 16-meter wind wings.

The shipping company took delivery of its first Hybrid Solution Plus tanker with wind-assisted propulsion and a methanol-ready engine, Tern Vik, in April 2025.

Tern Vik was built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) as the first of five next-generation vessels in Terntank’s Hybrid Solution Plus series, equipped with wind-assisted propulsion, a methanol-ready engine, a hybrid battery system, and a shore power connection.

“At Terntank, we are always looking for ways to reduce fuel consumption. It’s part of our DNA,” said Claes Möller, CEO of Terntank. “The installation of the VentoFoils and their integration with the Kongsberg system went seamlessly. It’s great to see that the actual fuel savings match what was predicted. We’re very pleased with the results.”

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with Terntank and support their leadership in sustainable shipping,” Chiel de Leeuw, CCO of Econowind, added. “This repeat order confirms the performance of our VentoFoils and the shared ambition to decarbonize maritime transport.”

