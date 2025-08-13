Back to overview
Home Ammonia Japan’s ITOCHU and India’s L&T shake hands on green ammonia project

Japan’s ITOCHU and India’s L&T shake hands on green ammonia project

Business Developments & Projects
August 13, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

L&T Energy GreenTech (LTEG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has partnered with Japanese trading company ITOCHU Corporation to develop and commercialize a green ammonia project at Kandla in Gujarat, India.

Courtesy of ITOCHU Corporation

Under the joint development agreement, LTEG and ITOCHU will collaborate to launch the 300 kilo tonnes per annum (KTPA) green ammonia facility, with ITOCHU planning to offtake the product for bunkering applications in Singapore.

L&T acquired a land parcel at Kandla last year for the development of green hydrogen and green ammonia projects.

The collaboration is said to support LTEG’s strategic vision to establish a presence across the green energy value chain and complement ITOCHU’s initiative to introduce low-carbon ammonia as a zero-emission marine fuel.

In line with this effort, ITOCHU recently contracted Sasaki Shipbuilding to construct a 5,000 cubic meter (cbm) ammonia bunkering vessel and Izumi Steel Works to build an ammonia tank plant that will be loaded onto the vessel.

Scheduled for delivery in 2027, the vessel will be used to pursue the ammonia bunkering demonstration project in Singapore.

Related Article

Commenting on the collaboration, Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President, L&T, said: “As the global energy landscape shifts decisively towards sustainability, L&T remains deeply committed to driving the clean energy transition through innovation, strategic partnerships, and engineering excellence. The partnership with ITOCHU reflects L&T’s larger vision of enabling a cleaner, greener future through sustainable business focus.”

Hiroyuki Tsubai, Executive Vice President, Member of the Board, President, Machinery Company of ITOCHU Corporation, added: “Through this joint development with one of the largest and most respected companies in India’s private sector, L&T Group, our initiatives to introduce low-carbon ammonia to the maritime sector as an alternative zero-emission fuel will be reinforced. With this collaboration, Kandla, located on the west coast of India, will become the principal production centre of green ammonia for ITOCHU’s bunkering operations in Singapore.”

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles