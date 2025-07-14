Back to overview
Home Green Marine ITOCHU orders ammonia bunkering vessel for demonstration project in Singapore

ITOCHU orders ammonia bunkering vessel for demonstration project in Singapore

Business Developments & Projects
July 14, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese trading company ITOCHU Corporation has contracted compatriot Sasaki Shipbuilding to construct a 5,000 cubic meter (cbm) ammonia bunkering vessel and Izumi Steel Works to build an ammonia tank plant that will be loaded onto the vessel.

Courtesy of ITOCHU Corporation

ITOCHU signed the contracts through its wholly owned Singapore-based specific purpose company, Clean Ammonia Bunkering Shipping (CABS), which also concluded a financing agreement with The Hiroshima Bank for financing a part of the purchase price of the ammonia bunkering vessel.

As explained, the agreements aim to pursue the ammonia bunkering demonstration project in Singapore, adopted by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in Japan as part of the Global South Future-oriented Co-Creation Project (large-scale demonstration in ASEAN member states).

Following the delivery of the “world’s first” ammonia bunkering vessel, which is expected in September 2027 under the Singapore Registry, efforts will be made to facilitate concrete discussions with the maritime stakeholders, including the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the fuel producers, while obtaining support from the Japanese Government.

As part of the project, ITOCHU intends to establish an offshore ammonia bunkering operation via ship-to-ship transfer following the development and construction of the vessel.

Related Article

Once the bunkering vessel is built, ITOCHU plans to set up a connection between the first movers in clean ammonia production and the first movers in the ammonia-fueled vessels sector, and secure initial demand for ammonia as a marine fuel.

The goal is the commercialization of the ammonia bunkering business in Singapore and the expansion of a similar business model to major maritime transportation points around the world, including Spain (Strait of Gibraltar), Egypt (Suez Canal), and Japan.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
    Related news

    List of highlighted news articles