Japan's 'largest-ever' cruise ship, LNG-fueled Asuka III, christened in Yokohama

July 15, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Japan’s ‘largest cruise ship ever’, the liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered ASUKA III, has officially been named at its home port of Yokohama.

Courtesy of NYK Line

According to NYK Cruises, the owner and operator of the newly built vessel, the 52,265 GT Asuka III, considered to be the first passenger ship built under the supervision of the Japanese flag in 34 years, was christened on July 11 at the Osanbashi International Passenger Terminal in Yokohama.

Just three days later, the newbuild was bunkered with liquefied natural gas at the Chuo Wharf in Hakata port. The operation was performed by the KEYS Azalea, Japan’s inaugural dual-fuel LNG bunkering vessel owned and operated by Fukuoka-headquartered KEYS Bunkering West Japan Ltd. (KEYS).

As informed, given that KEYS Azalea has primarily been supplying car carriers and iron ore and coal bulk carriers, the operation marked the vessel’s first-ever bunkering for a cruise ship in the East Asian nation.

Following its maiden voyage scheduled for July 20, Asuka III will join the sister ship, the 50,444 GT Asuka II. This is understood to be the first time that the company will be operating two cruise vessels at the same time. As disclosed, the ship is set to visit 30 ports throughout Japan (excluding Yokohama).

Owing to the fact it runs on liquefied natural gas, the unit is expected to ‘tremendously’ cut down on greenhouse gas (GHG) and other harmful pollutant emissions, especially sulfur oxides (SOx) and nitrogen oxides (NOx).

It is worth noting that the newbuild’s engines are also capable of running on marine gas oil (MGO) and, if needed, heavy fuel oil.

In addition to the LNG propulsion, Asuka III is considered to be the first Japan-flagged unit of its type to have been fitted with both a dynamic positioning (DP) system and POD propulsion systems.

What is more, per NYK Cruises, Asuka III is also the first Japanese cruise ship to be able to use shore power. As explained, it was equipped with an alternative maritime power (AMP) system (also known as cold ironing, or shore-to-ship power), in line with global standards.

Thanks to this, when docked at ports with shore power capabilities, the newbuilding can switch off its engines and receive electricity directly from land-based power sources, further minimizing emissions and the environmental impact.

The 230-meter-long Asuka III, the construction of which was kick-started in mid-2023, was handed over to NYK Cruises in April this year. After refueling with liquefied natural gas in Singapore in its inaugural bunkering operation, the ship finally marked the first-ever supply of LNG in Japan in mid-June.

