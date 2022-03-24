Japan’s MLIT certifies Wind Challenger vessel introduction plan

March 24, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and compatriot shipbuilder Oshima Shipbuilding said that the introduction plan of a large-scale dry bulk vessel with a hard sail system was certified by the country’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

As informed, it was certified as an “Introduction plan of a vessel with excellent environmental performance” under the Wind Challenger project.

MOL has been promoting the Wind Challenger project to harness wind as a propulsive force for merchant ships.

The additional propulsion power from the wind can reduce the vessel’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 5% to 8% compared to conventional ships of the same class.

The hard sail will be installed on a large bulk carrier currently under construction at Oshima Shipbuilding after shoreside tests. The vessel is slated for delivery in October 2022 after sea trials.

The Wind Challenger Project started in 2009 with the “Wind Challenger Plan”, an industry-academia joint research project led by The University of Tokyo, and since 2013, the team has been chosen to receive a subsidy on next-generation marine environment-related technology research from MLIT.

In January 2018, MOL and Oshima Shipbuilding took charge of the plan and now play a central role in this project.

