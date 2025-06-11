LR2
Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding World’s ‘first’ wind-assisted LR2 tanker named in China

World’s ‘first’ wind-assisted LR2 tanker named in China

Vessels
June 11, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Brands Hatch, believed to be the world’s first wind-assisted long-range 2 (LR2) tanker, has been named in China.

The naming ceremony took place at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) yard on June 11, 2025.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Twitter.

“This pioneering vessel redefines sustainable shipping by merging wind power with cutting-edge technology,” SWS, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), said on social media.

Built for the UK-based tanker owner and operator Union Maritime (UML), the newbuilding is the first in a series of fourteen tankers equipped with wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS) developed by BAR Technologies and manufactured by CM Energy Tech (CMET).

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

The tanker features three 37.5-meter WindWings, a three-element rigid wind system developed by BAR Technologies.

The wind propulsion solution is projected to reduce the vessel’s fuel consumption by approximately 1,200 tonnes annually, equating to a reduction of over 3,800 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year, as per Union Maritime.

In related news, Union Maritime joined forces with BAR Technologies a year ago to deploy wind-assisted propulsion solutions on a total of 34 newbuilds.

The newbuilds include fourteen long-range 2 (LR2), twelve chemical and eight medium-range (MR) tankers.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

The rigid sail technology is expected to deliver average daily savings of 1.5 tonnes of fuel per wing and 6 tonnes of CO2 per wing on typical global routes.

Union Maritime, which has a fleet of more than 100 vessels, is also collaborating with Finnish wind-assisted propulsion specialist Norsepower for rotor sails on smaller vessels.

Read more:

Related news

List of highlighted news articles