JDR adopts resonant test tech for 66kV inter-array cables

September 2, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

JDR Cable Systems has adopted HIGHVOLT Prüftechnik Dresden’s Resonant Test System (RTS) for testing inter-array cables at offshore wind projects.

The test system is purpose-built for post-installation testing of 66 kV offshore inter-array cables according to the international standard IEC 63026.

The plan is to have it DNV certified and smaller in scale compared to the onshore equivalent to allow for the demanding logistics of working offshore.

According to JDR, given the potential reliability issues related to the increasing voltages in inter-array cables, it was clear that an improvement in test technology was required.

HIGHVOLT developed this system in response to the technical requirements and field experiences of key industry stakeholders, the company added.

JDR is the first cable manufacturer to invest in this technology.

“JDR has looked at what our clients need, to adhere to the latest IEC 63026 Submarine Power Cable standard and how we can support them to satisfy insurers the wind farm installation is fit for purpose,” said Ross Piercey, asset manager at JDR Cables.

“It’s clear that with the upgrade to 66 kV inter arrays, a more robust post-installation test method is needed, to ensure the cable and all accessories are defect-free upon install. JDR will be the first offshore test and terminations company to offer Resonance, VLF & DAC technologies to our customers.”

The system is due to be used on a “major UK-based offshore wind farm” in mid-late 2021.