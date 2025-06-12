JDR makes headway with quantifications of subsea cables for offshore energy use

Type test qualification of 132kV subsea cables wraps up; Source: JDR
June 12, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

UK-based manufacturer of subsea and power cables, JDR Cable Systems, part of TFKable Group, has finished the type test qualifications for next-generation subsea cables designed for offshore energy applications, especially in the fixed and floating offshore wind projects, where it is expected to enable the deployment of larger turbines by doubling the electricity voltage capacity of the cable system from the industry-standard 66 kV to 132 kV.

While disclosing its static cable development and testing was supported by a development grant from the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership and produced in collaboration with an unnamed materials supplier, with extensive testing performed at Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, JDR confirmed the completion of two new type test qualifications at 132 kV for static and dynamic array cables.

The company claims that this development supports the next generation of fixed and floating offshore wind projects by marking a critical step in delivering UK-manufactured high-voltage cables ready to support larger turbines, delivering power over longer distances for more efficient and cost-effective offshore wind energy.

Joe Cole, Technology Manager – Power Cables at JDR, commented: “We pride ourselves on providing solutions to the energy sector ahead of time and with our 132 kV technology, we will do exactly that.

“Dynamic cables for floating wind and advanced 132 kV cable technologies are critical for the progressive deployment of both fixed and floating offshore wind, enabling developers to not only deploy larger turbines but also to site floating offshore wind in deeper waters, further offshore.”

The British firm will manufacture the 132 kV cables at its upgraded Hartlepool facility and the new high-voltage cable manufacturing facility in Cambois, near Blyth, Northumberland. With a twofold boost in voltage capacity from 66 kV to 132 kV, the new cables are perceived to allow the deployment of larger turbines at 20 MW and above, enabling offshore wind farms to be located further from shore and in deeper waters.

The wrap-up of JDR’s second high-voltage cable development, under the Department of Energy Security and Net-Zero’s Floating Offshore Wind Demonstration Programme, is perceived to support the type test qualification of the fixed foundation 132 kV static cable technology.

The firm points out that the Advanced High-Voltage Export and Array Dynamic (AHEAD) cable project, supported by £1.6 million (almost $2.2 million) in grant funding, demonstrated the viability of 132 kV dynamic cables for floating wind applications.

With the full testing program out of the way, encompassing over 1.5 million tension-bending cycles, this is seen as a validation of the reliability of the advanced cable design when subjected to the dynamic motion it will endure in offshore floating applications.

“It’s an exciting time for the industry and we are right at the forefront by developing, validating and delivering new solutions for the benefit of the offshore energy industry and electricity consumers,” added Cole.

Moreover, JDR is contributing its technical findings to the international standards body CIGRE, helping to inform the evolution of safety standards for higher voltage applications, as part of its broader strategy to drive innovation in high-voltage subsea technology.

The British player is also actively involved in the Carbon Trust’s Offshore Wind Accelerator High Voltage Array Systems project, which supports the development and qualification of 132 kV cable technology within the UK.

“These efforts align closely with the UK Government’s commitment to advancing floating offshore wind, as reflected in the £31.6 million in grant funding awarded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero through the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, aimed at accelerating the demonstration of innovative technologies in this sector,” emphasized JDR.

