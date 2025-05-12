Offshore platforms
Jersey player in the running for acreage offshore Brunei

Business Developments & Projects
May 12, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Jersey-based and London Stock Exchange-listed upstream oil and gas company Upland Resources is being considered for the award of a license as part of the 2025 Brunei offshore licensing round organized by the Petroleum Authority of Brunei (PAB).

Illustration; Source: Petroleum Authority of Brunei Darussalam

According to the oil and gas firm, the joint venture in which it holds a 45% stake, Upland Big Oil, received a notification of having been shortlisted for the award of shallow water acreage offered in Brunei’s 2025 bid round.

“We are pleased that the PAB is considering Upland for these awards, which is recognition for the technical capabilities we have built up in Upland Big Oil and the efforts we have made to build relationships in Brunei,” said Upland.

The company says it is working closely with Vanguard Drilling Energy Services to find a rig and a drilling crew, while partnership agreements with NRG Well Management and Huisman Drilling remain in place.

Bolhassan Di, Upland Chairman and CEO, commented: “The company is greatly encouraged by the recent development in Malaysia and Brunei. Considerable effort has been made by the entire team. We look forward to updating the market appropriately on developments which have been years in the making.”

The firm says it remains committed to building a meaningful presence in Southeast Asia through disciplined growth, robust technical planning, and long-term collaboration with local partners and stakeholders.

Based on PAB information, two blocks are on offer in the 2025 Brunei offshore licensing round, Block A and Block D. Both are located in a water depth of approximately 10–500 meters, with the former covering an area of 1728 square kilometers and the latter 2294 square kilometers.

Source: Petroleum Authority of Brunei Darussalam

The two blocks are described as being strategically positioned near various existing infrastructure and proven oil and gas fields, making them attractive for exploration and development activities. Furthermore, proximity to operational facilities is said to provide an opportunity to accelerate monetization and ensure efficient and cost-effective resource extraction.

Additionally, the Jersey-based firm disclosed having received formal acknowledgment of receipt of its interest to enter into a production sharing contract (PSC) for Block L from PAB. The block features an onshore and a shallow-water portion.

Brunei’s offshore area has attracted interest from another oil and gas player recently. In March 2025, the Brunei-based affiliate of Shell booked Noble Corporation’s Noble Viking for a one-firm well plus one option well contract, which is expected to start in Q4 2025.

