K Line joins international CCS think tank

Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has joined Global CCS Institute (GCCSI), an international think tank.

GCCSI is advancing worldwide deployment of carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS) technology which is necessary for the realization of a carbon neutral society.

CCS is a series of technologies for capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted from power plants, refineries, and factories instead of releasing it into the atmosphere. The captured CO2 is then injected deep into the ground at a carefully selected and safe site, where it is stored.

The CCS is a climate change technology that can achieve significant CO2 emission reductions thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions which is key to the realization of a carbon neutral society in 2050.

K Line has been actively promoting CCS-related businesses. In the demonstration test of an onboard CO2 capture system last year, K Line successfully separated and captured CO2 from the exhaust gas emitted from the vessel for the first time in the world.

What is more, K Line is participating in the demonstration project on CO2 ship transportation by New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization（NEDO) and conducting research and development that will contribute to the long-distance and large-scale transportation of CO2 in the future.

A liquefied CO2 carrier for the demonstration test is to be built as the world’s first demonstration vessel for the CCUS project.

GCCSI was established by the Australian government in 2009 to promote the use of CCS technology worldwide, and currently has members from all over the world, including government, industries, and research organizations. GCCSI conducts surveys on the latest trends in CCS business and technology and holds subcommittee meetings to discuss the launch of international CCS projects in the future.