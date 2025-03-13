Back to overview
K Line renames UK subsidiary to bolster energy transition efforts

March 13, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Japan’s shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has decided to change the name of its London-based wholly-owned subsidiary K Line LNG Shipping (UK) Limited in a bid to strengthen its energy transition endeavors in Europe.

Illustration. Courtesy of K Line

According to the company, its British branch is set to go under the name of K Line Energy Shipping (UK) Limited (KLES) effective April 1, 2025, barring any regulatory hurdles.

The Tokyo-headquartered maritime transportation player has noted, however, that the name has been chosen ‘tentatively’, with formal confirmation anticipated in the upcoming weeks.

In addition to this, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has highlighted that plans are also underway to integrate the carbon solutions division of its London-based subsidiary, K Line (EUROPE) LIMITED—which is responsible for the development of liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) transportation—to strengthen its operations and organizational structure for energy resource transportation in Europe.

Shedding more light on the recent development, representatives from the company elaborated that the rebranding was a ‘strategic’ decision driven by a ballooning demand for ‘efficient’ transportation of CO2 and liquefied CO2, particularly in Europe, which has seen numerous initiatives within this sphere, on top of other decarbonization endeavors.

Leveraging its existing experience in liquefied natural gas (LNG) transportation, KLES will reportedly adapt its established business model to address the rising need for sustainability-oriented solutions—including those like carbon capture and storage (CCS)—in the UK and mainland Europe. It is understood that through these adjustments, KLES would aim to support the broader efforts of decarbonizing energy sectors in Europe.

In other, recent, company-related news, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha revealed in early January this year that it had become a member of the e-NG Coalition, an international alliance promoting the role of electric natural gas (e-NG or e-methane) in the transition towards a net-zero carbon future.

Together with eight other companies that were added to e-NG’s roster at the time, K Line committed to the alliance’s goal of advocating for ‘reliable, affordable and environmentally friendly’ adoption of e-methane.

