Back to overview
Home Green Marine LNG-fueled Triton Highway delivered to K Line

LNG-fueled Triton Highway delivered to K Line

Vessels
April 11, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has taken delivery of its new LNG-fueled 7,000 CEU car carrier Triton Highway.

Courtesy of K Line

The 199.9-meter-long newbuild was constructed by Imabari Shipbuilding and delivered on April 10.

Running on LNG fuel, the car carrier is expected to reduce CO2 and greenhouse gas (emissions) by 25% to 30% and SOx emissions by almost 100%.

It is also expected to cut NOx emissions by 80% to 90% by using exhaust gas recirculation.

In addition, Triton Highway has acquired a notation from classification society ClassNK for additional fire safety measures during marine transportation of electric vehicles (EV) like its sister vessel Poseidon Highway and five other car carriers.

Related Article

To remind, K Line welcomed its first LNG-powered car carrier, Century Highway Green. in March 2021. The vessel was built by Tadotsu Shipyard Co., part of the Imabari Shipbuilding Group.

In the same year, the Japanese company ordered eight more LNG-fueled car carriers AT Nihon Shipyard, Shin Kurushima Dockyard and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard.

About a month ago, K Line welcomed a 6,900 CEU LNG-powered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) that was constructed by compatriot Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles