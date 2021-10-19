Kanfer Shipping in chartering 2 new LNG bunker ships talks

October 19, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Norway-based shipping company Kanfer Shipping is in talks for chartering of its first two small-scale LNG bunker and distribution ships ordered from the Chinese Taizhou shipyard.

Courtesy of Kanfer Shipping

Back in May, Kanfer signed a yard agreement with the Taizhou Wuzhou Shipbuilding Industry for the construction of two LNG bunker and distribution vessels.

The company describes the two 6,000 cubic metres vessels as state of the art and tailor-made for small-scale LNG bunkering and distribution. It also holds an option for additional two ships.

Kanfer informed yesterday it is currently in concrete discussions for chartering these ships to solid counterparts. It says it is also making some additional measures to make the offer more attractive to the charters.

The company sees great potential in the market for LNG bunkering as it is growing fast. There are currently 175 dual-fueled ships in service. It is expected that 250 dual-fueled ships will be ordered by end of the year. Kanfer says this number will continue to grow which highlights that LNG is the transition fuel.

However, the soaring LNG prices are making some players concerned. Historically current LNG prices in comparison to other fossil fuels are abnormally high. Hence some of the companies are delaying their LNG bunkering and distribution projects



The company however believes that the LNG prices will eventually fall.

It says it is also moving forward with the ammonia-ready LNG bunkering ships and continuing to develop its ATB/DSV solution.