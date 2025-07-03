Back to overview
Hong Kong unveils new scheme to boost green marine fuel bunkering

Authorities & Government
July 3, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The Marine Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has launched an incentive scheme for bunkering of green marine fuels.

Illustration. Courtesy of Photo: Chimbusco Pan Nation

Unveiled on June 30, 2025, the Green Maritime Fuel Bunkering Incentive Scheme intends to facilitate the development of Hong Kong into a ‘high-quality’ clean fuel bunkering center by offering incentives of up to HKD 2 million (about $254.8 thousand).

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set an ambitious target to reach net-zero carbon emissions from international shipping by or around 2050. The international maritime industry is now undergoing an ‘irreversible’ green transformation, and the use of low- or even zero-carbon fuels is quickly gaining popularity.

To complement and encourage the green transformation of the shipping industry, the government promulgated the Action Plan on Green Maritime Fuel Bunkering on November 15, 2024, setting out clear targets, five green-centric strategies and ten actions to support the development of green maritime fuel bunkering and trading in Hong Kong.

One of the actions proposed in the action plan is to set up the aforementioned incentive scheme, which serves to encourage pioneering companies to develop a clean fuel bunkering business in Hong Kong.

Considering that companies need funding to carry out preparatory work that includes risk assessments for bunkering operations, the government has decided to grant incentives to these companies.

Under the current tranche of the scheme, which targets liquefied natural gas (LNG) and green methanol, an incentive of HKD 500,000 will be granted to each pioneer company for each of its first two LNG or green methanol bunkering operations completed within one year from the Marine Department’s acceptance of its risk assessment.

Pioneering companies that have already completed the relevant assessments and/or bunkering operations before the scheme launch are also eligible to receive incentives.

“The maximum amount of incentive for each type of recognised green maritime fuel is $2,000,000, and incentives will be disbursed on a first-come, first-served basis,” Hong Kong’s Marine Department said.

“Hong Kong, China, as an associate member of the IMO, has long been committed to supporting the IMO’s emission reduction target. At the same time, the development of green maritime fuel bunkering capabilities in Hong Kong will allow us to capitalise on the existing unique advantages of our port, including our location at the southernmost tip of China next to the international fairway, to maintain our positioning as a major bunkering port and international maritime centre,” a spokesperson for the Marine Department commented.

“The scheme will help encourage pioneer enterprises to start green maritime fuel bunkering businesses in Hong Kong early, as well as help level the playing field between pioneers and late joiners.”

“The MD has established a dedicated team that provides one-stop services to companies interested in setting up green shipping-related businesses in Hong Kong. At the same time, we also provide clear guidelines and support to companies interested in conducting green maritime fuel bunkering operations in Hong Kong, to facilitate their smooth completion of the relevant assessments and pre-bunkering procedures,” the spokesperson added.

In related news, Hong Kong-based bunker supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical (CPN) recently joined forces with HKSAR to work toward establishing a green marine fuel bunkering and trading hub in Hong Kong.

To formalize the cooperation, CPN and the Transport and Logistics Bureau (TLB) of the HKSAR Government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 25, 2025, underscoring a joint commitment to developing and adopting green marine fuels.

