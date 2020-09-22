Keppel secures FSRU conversion job

September 22, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

Singapore’s Keppel Offshore & Marine has secured a couple of contracts worth $200 million, including its fifth FSRU conversion.

Keppel OM Tuas Shipyard aerial view; Courtesy of Keppel

The deals have been secured through its two units, Keppel Shipyard and Keppel AmFELS.

Keppel Shipyard has signed a deal with FSRU Development, a joint venture company between BW LNG and Invenergy Investment Company.

The FSRU is bound for Port of Acajutia, where El Salvador’s first integrated LNG-to-power project.

FSRUs are a cleaner, quicker, and safer storage and regasification solution which is particularly suitable for deployment in remote areas with smaller energy requirements, Keppel O&M’s statement reads.

In addition to the FSRU conversion, Keppel AmFELS in the United States has been contracted to build a high-specification trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) for Manson Construction.

It will be the first dredger built at the Keppel AmFELS yard in Brownsville, Texas.

When completed, the dredger will have a hopper capacity of 15,000 cubic yards and will operate primarily in the Gulf Coast and Atlantic Coast of the United States.

It will be Jones Act Compliant and built to the requirements of the classification society, American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). Measuring 420ft (128m) long with a breadth of 81ft (25m) and draft of 28.5ft (8m), the TSHD will be a highly automated vessel with a diesel-electric power system.