Egypt’s energy security gets a leg up with arrival of second FSRU

May 26, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Egypt has welcomed its second floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), operated by U.S.-based energy infrastructure player New Fortress Energy (NFE).

FSRU Energos Power; Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources - Egypt via LinkedIn

The arrival of the Energos Power vessel at the Tahya Misr terminal, Alexandria Port, is said to be part of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources’ strategic plan to ensure a stable energy supply during peak summer demand.

The vessel will be tasked with converting imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) into its gaseous form for injection into Egypt’s national gas grid. As disclosed, this is also meant to contribute towards a broader initiative to enhance the flexibility and resilience of the country’s energy infrastructure.

Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, conducted an inspection tour of the vessel, accompanied by senior leadership from the Ministry, the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), Petrojet ENPPI, and port authorities.

Minister Badawi highlighted the importance of cooperation with international partners. An example of this were the recent talks with the German government that led to this vessel’s deployment after its stay in Germany was cut short due to pricing issues.

Energos Power is the second FSRU operating in Egypt. Once two additional vessels, which were contracted through EGAS, arrive, the country will have a total of four.

One of these, Energos Eskimo, is set to start operations this summer. The unit, also operated by NFE, will be stationed at Ain Sokhna for 10 years.

Egypt’s first FSRU, Hoegh Galleon, was deployed to the country in July 2024, on an interim charter from Australian Industrial Energy (AIE) and Höegh Evi.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the vessel will be replaced by Hoegh Gandria. Seatrium was put in charge of converting an LNG carrier to an FSRU for this purpose, enabling the vessel to spend ten years at Egypt’s Sumed Port, starting in Q4 2026.

