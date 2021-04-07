KOGAS schedules 12 LNG tankers for drydocking in South Korea

April 7, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS) has turned to compatriot shipyards for LNG carrier drydockings throughout the year 2021.

K. Jasmine LNG tanker at Samkang S&C yard (Courtesy of KOGAS)

The company noted in its statement it has previously used the services of Singaporean and Malaysian yards for repair works. The company completes drydockings in five-year cycles.

Thus far, KOGAS had 10 drydockings in 2018, with nine vessels heading to Singapore and one to Malaysia for inspection and repairs. In 2019 it completed 13 drydocking operations, 11 in Singapore and two in Malaysia.

However, in 2020, due to the effects oft he Coronavirus, it spent 8.4 billion South Korean won ($7.5 million) for drydocking operations of seven vessels in domestic shipyards.

For 2021, the company has consigned 12 LNG tankers to domestic shipyards in a push to revitalize South Korea’s shipbuilding industry.

KOGAS formed ties with Samkang S&C and Sungdong Shipbuilding to support the domestic LNG shiprepair industry. The segment has been hampered by the lack of adequate facilities and experience as well as the related technology transfer.

Commenting on the decision, a KOGAS official noted that in addition to the 12 vessels scheduled for drydocking in 2021, the company will look to utilize domestic yards for future LNG fleet repairs.