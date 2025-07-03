James Fisher: Construction of LNG dual-fuel tankers enters next phase

Back to overview
July 3, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

UK-based shipowner and provider of marine engineering services James Fisher has celebrated a new milestone in the construction of its LNG dual-fuel chemical tankers at the China Merchants Industry Yangzhou Dingheng Shipyard (YZDH).

As disclosed by the shipowner, in late May, the keel was laid for Orca Fisher, the first of four units in the Sealife class.

The first steel cutting took place in November 2024, with the handover of the inaugural tanker anticipated by 2026.

The vessels are part of James Fisher’s long-term program called Fleet of the Future which aims to modernize its tanker fleet with more efficient, lower-carbon vessels with alternative fuel propulsion.

In addition to Orca Fisher, the new fleet includes Narwhal Fisher, Tiger Fisher and Dolphin Fisher scheduled for delivery from early 2026.

The newbuilds will serve North-West Europe coastal shipping markets. Owing to their LNG/dual-fuel propulsion capability, the vessels are projected to achieve minimal operational CO2 emissions and associated environmental impact in the long run.

Recent additions to James Fisher’s fleet include the 6,000 dwt Sir John Fisher and the 6,000 dwt Lady Maria Fisher, delivered in January 2023 and christened a year later. Both of the vessels were built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou).

