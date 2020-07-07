Kraken confirmed as sonar systems supplier for Danish Navy
Kraken Robotics has been confirmed by the Royal Danish Navy as a supplier of the sonar systems, following the completion of a complaint process.
Kraken was originally chosen as the successful bidder on a program for the acquisition of new sonar systems for the navy in October 2019.
The delay since then was the result of the complaint process initiated by a losing bidder combined with a slowing of government activity during the COVID period in Europe.
The Board of Complaints which oversaw the complaint process has ruled in favor of the Royal Danish Navy’s position on all points.
This was a competitive bid process for upgrades of the Royal Danish Navy’s mine-hunting sonar equipment.
Kraken was one of four companies, including Northrop Grumman International Trading, Thales DMS France, and Klein Marine Systems, whose offers were received and evaluated.
Under the program, Kraken will deliver the KATFISH towed synthetic aperture sonar, the Tentacle winch and Autonomous Launch and Recovery System (ALARS) to the Royal Danish Navy.
The total contract value is expected to be between C$35-$40 million, with the majority of that received over a two year equipment acquisition phase.
The contract is expected to be finalized during Q3,2020.
