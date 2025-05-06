Girassol field; Source: TotalEnergies
WATCH: Kraken Robotics' affiliate done with work on TotalEnergies' oil field offshore Angola

May 6, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

3D at Depth, a subsidiary of Kraken Robotics, has tucked its 1,000th subsea metrology assignment under its belt, thanks to a job on a life extension project off the coast of Angola, West Africa, which is operated by TotalEnergies EP Angola, a subsidiary of France’s energy giant TotalEnergies.

Following a contract with an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor to perform LiDAR spool metrology for TotalEnergies in 1,350 meters of water depth at the Girassol oil field in Angola, 3D at Depth explained that a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) was mobilized with its Subsea LiDAR in two hours.

According to the company, the total operational time for the two-position scan metrology was four hours, and deliverables were provided to the end client within 24 hours. This allowed the firm to wrap up its 1,000th subsea metrology project, which is said to be a significant milestone.

Maïwenn Keryell-Even, Survey Engineer, and Simon Olive, Product Owner Survey and Positioning at TotalEnergies, highlighted: “Not only does the support of advanced technologies and touchless solution provide TotalEnergies with the ability to de-risk inspection, maintenance, and repair, the increased efficiency and rapid acquisition allows us to continue to reduce our environmental impact.”

3D Model of critical subsea infrastructure for spool metrology; Source: Kraken Robotics

3D at Depth, established in 2011, perceives the completion of the 1,000th project as a demonstration of its focus on pushing the boundaries of subsea capabilities to provide high-quality data and deliverables to enhance operational efficiency in challenging global underwater environments.

Euan Tait, COO of 3D at Depth, underscored: “Our 1,000th subsea metrology project is a significant milestone for 3D at Depth and we were delighted to support TotalEnergies. Our team’s commitment to technology innovation and advancements will continue to ensure the highest standards of quality and reliability for clients worldwide.”

Located 210 kilometers off the coast of Luanda in Block 17, the Girassol field was discovered in 1996. This was the first of the Block 17 fields to come on stream in December 2001 and the first deepwater project conducted in Angola.

The field was developed using a subsea facility tied back to a floating production, storage, and offloading unit (FPSO). TotalEnergies EP Angola and its partners in Block 17 hired Ocean Installer, in consortium with Oceaneering, to execute the transportation and installation work of the Girassol Life Extension (GIR FLEX) project at the start of 2024.

Prior to this, TechnipFMC was tasked with installing flexible pipe and associated subsea structures for the project in 2023, after handling the engineering, procurement, and supply of subsea flowlines and connectors for the GIR LIFEX project.

