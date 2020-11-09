Kraken delivers another OceanVision campaign

November 9, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Courtesy: Kraken

Kraken Robotics has completed its third offshore data acquisition and technology demonstration campaign as part of the $19-million OceanVision project.

During this campaign the Canadian ocean tech company deployed its new SeaScout system.

The system consists of Kraken’s KATFISH towed synthetic aperture sonar; the Tentacle winch; and autonomous launch and recovery system (ALARS) to conduct ultra-high definition seabed imaging and mapping in Atlantic Canada.

The OceanVision campaign included the mobilization and integration of Kraken’s KATFISH system onboard Atlantic Kingfisher offshore supply vessel.

This marks the eight different vessel, ranging in length from 12 – 80 metres, that Kraken’s KATFISH has operated from.

During the campaign, Kraken collected data in a variety of areas focusing on marine habitats, iceberg scours and other objects.

In addition to capturing seafloor data, Kraken highlighted the performance of its ALARS system.

The ALARS had recently completed successful sea trials in Nova Scotia on Kraken’s Ocean Seeker vessel. The OceanVision campaign provided the first opportunity to deploy the system in real-world offshore environmental conditions.

This campaign also saw the first successful offshore demonstration of Kraken’s SeaVision laser profiler integrated in the KATFISH. The SeaVision will act as an integral part of a gap filler solution, increasing the area coverage rate of the KATFISH.

Karl Kenny, Kraken’s president and CEO, said:

“The successful completion of yet another OceanVision campaign – builds upon lessons learned in previous campaigns, demonstrating cutting edge technologies in challenging conditions, and imaging the seabed in and around Atlantic Canada at resolutions never before seen. The KATFISH system continues to produce excellent results and astounding images. I was especially pleased to see the successful real-world testing of our ALARS system.”

“Kraken looks forward to future campaigns in 2021 as part of the OceanVision project which will see integration of new technology developments from Kraken and its partners including Multi-Spectral Synthetic Aperture Sonar, ThunderFish XL AUV and the DIVE LD-AUV.

“These technologies will form a key part of our emerging Robotics as a Service business as we deploy innovative technology platforms across ocean sectors and extend the global reach and market opportunities for Kraken and our partners.”