Mermaid Subsea wraps up another North Sea well intervention

Mermaid Subsea wraps up another North Sea well intervention

June 16, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Aberdeen-headquartered Mermaid Subsea Services (UK) has completed a well intervention on the Teal P2 well in the UK Central North Sea on behalf of Anasuria Operating Company (AOC).

According to Mermaid Subsea Services, the operation, carried out from the Island Valiant vessel, focused on delivering a scale inhibitor treatment on Teal P2, located about 4 kilometers northeast of the Anasuria FPSO. The well lies in 89 meters of water, approximately 190 kilometers east of Aberdeen.

Teal P2 is part of the Anasuria Cluster, which includes the Teal, Teal South, and Guillemot A fields. The intervention aimed to safeguard production flow and maintain well integrity for at least the next three years.

Mermaid Subsea Services said the campaign reflects its capability in handling complex subsea work and coordinating with multiple vendors.

“This successful and efficient well intervention on Teal P2 highlights our expanding capabilities and ability to deliver complex subsea operations, be they in decommissioning or asset lifetime extension,” said Scott Cormack, Regional Director for Mermaid Subsea Services (UK).

“To safely execute the project with a positive outcome on the primary objectives, while working with Anasuria Operating Company and multiple partners, reflects our commitment to operational excellence and supporting the UK’s long-term energy resilience.”

The intervention is said to mark the start of Mermaid’s new operational season in the North Sea. The company is also providing support for well plug and abandonment (P&A) and inspection, repair & maintenance (IRM) campaigns this year.

Tom Reeve, Wells Manager for AOC, added: “Mermaid, with AOC partners, have delivered a successful result on the Teal asset, helping to protect long-term production and build a relationship for future works.”

Mermaid is once again using the Island Valiant vessel under a charter agreement signed last year. While the 2025 campaign includes a strong pipeline of work, some vessel capacity remains available. Mermaid also said it plans to deploy its own dive support vessel to the region later this year.

“Mermaid is proud to continue supporting the energy sector in the North Sea and we’re excited that a new operational season is well underway. Our expertise in well decommissioning and asset integrity plays a vital role in safe, compliant, and cost-effective operations, and we look forward to working with clients new and old,” Cormack noted.

“The Island Valiant has been a reliable workhorse for us, and we’re excited to return with an expert crew, toolkit and solutions that are changing the way the basin operates.”

In December 2024, Mermaid Subsea Services (UK) said that it plugged and abandoned (P&A) 30 wells in the UK North Sea during 2024, claiming that this is the highest number of vessel-based well decommissioning operations ever completed in a single year within the region.

A month earlier, in November 2024, Mermaid Subsea Services (UK) performed what it says is the largest vessel-based UK North Sea decommissioning campaign ever.

