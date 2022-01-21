KRISO scores Korea’s 1st AiP for LH2 fuel tank for ships

January 21, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Korea Research Institute of Ships and Ocean engineering (KRISO) has been awarded two approvals in principle from the Korean Register for its liquid hydrogen fuel tanks for ships.

Courtesy of KRISO

KRISO says it has taken an important first step in the development of hydrogen-powered eco-friendly ships.

Korean Register awarded KRISO two AiPs for the ‘400kg 316L/316HN Liquid Hydrogen Fuel Tanks for Ships’ on 12 January 2022. The two AiPs are for two different types of 400 kilograms liquid hydrogen fuel tanks for ships. They are of different kinds of stainless steel: 316L and 316HN.

To clarify, this approves the principles of the LH2 fuel tank in development by verifying the validity of the concept and basic design in terms of safety and performance.

316L is a type of stainless steel that is in current industrial use. It can be immediately applied to the production of LH2 storage containers which can withstand extreme cold up to –253 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, 316HN is a type of stainless steel newly developed by POSCO. It is engineered to minimize the problem of H2 embrittlement occurring in ultra-low temperatures.

The liquid hydrogen fuel tanks also feature new design features featuring cutting-edge technologies, the institute said.

Firstly, a breakwater panel prevents the degradation of fuel caused by liquid hydrogen phase change when the level of liquid H2 changes or when the ship experiences turbulent movements. The LH2 fuel tanks also have improved thermal insulation with a novel heat scattering support structure and vapor cooling barrier.

These AiPs represent the recognition of the technologies by the most authoritative organization in Korea. It is also securing technological leadership in the field of H2-powered eco-friendly ships through cooperation. Thus, it is accelerating the development of carbon-free ships.

Related Article Posted: 8 hours ago World’s 1st LH2 carrier Suiso Frontier picks up maiden cargo Posted: 8 hours ago

Senior researcher at KRISO Hyun-seok Kim said: “We plan to further develop the technology toward commercialization, with hydrogen-powered eco-friendly ships using the liquid hydrogen fuel tank being tested in the new eco-friendly ship R&D facilities being constructed in Mokpo, Jeollanam-do Province.”

KRISO president Booki Kim explained: “Liquid hydrogen storage technology is a highly challenging field requiring the consideration of many factors. ” He also added: “This achievement was made possible thanks to cooperation between four organizations working towards a shared goal.”