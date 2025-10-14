Kuwait Petroleum Company
Home Fossil Energy ‘Landmark’ gas discovery comes to light offshore Kuwait

‘Landmark’ gas discovery comes to light offshore Kuwait

Exploration & Production
October 14, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), a subsidiary of the state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), has made a discovery deemed major at a field offshore Kuwait.

Illustration; Source: Kuwait Petroleum Company

Based on a social media post by KPC, the discovery in the Jazah offshore field entails what the operator claims is the highest vertical well production in Kuwait’s history from the Maqwa formation.

As disclosed, it entails over 29 million cubic feet per day of gas and over 5,000 barrels per day of condensates.

“This milestone reflects the success of KOC’s offshore exploration strategy and supports the KPC 2040 vision to enhance energy security and drive sustainable growth. With low CO2 emissions and no associated water, Jazah sets a new benchmark for environmentally responsible production,” said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

The Jazah field is situated offshore Kuwait and covers an area of 40 square kilometers. It is said to contain 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 120 million barrels of condensate crude.

Earlier this year, the company made another hydrocarbon discovery thought to be important at the Al-Julaia marine field. Before that, a light oil and associated gas discovery was made at the Al-Nokhatha field.

