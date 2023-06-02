LDA, VPLP & Alwena team up on wind assisted/propelled containership

June 2, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA), VPLP Design (VPLP) and Alwena Shipping (Alwena) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form an alliance that will work on developing a wind-assisted/propelled containership.

Image credit Louis Dreyfus Armateurs

The ship is based on the Trade Wings 2,500 concept for small-size containerships capable of accommodating 2,500 TEUs.

It is designed with a hybrid propulsion system that integrates six wing sails alongside a diesel-electric system. The vessel is also equipped to utilize cleaner fuels such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) or methanol, ensuring reduced environmental impact.

With an overall length of 197 meters and a breadth of 32 meters, the vessel is designed to have a deadweight of 32,500 tons, making it ideal for short-sea shipping operations, feedering in Europe, Central America, the Caribbean Islands, and China.

The developers said that the Trade Wings 2,500 will be customizable to clients’ specific requirements and volumes while being suitable for transatlantic trades.

The preliminary project has received approval in principle (AiP) from the Bureau Veritas classification society.

Comparing a typical transatlantic voyage to a conventional container ship design featuring a 2-stroke engine, single shaft, and no wing sails, the Trade Wings 2,500 is projected to achieve an average of 35% CO2-equivalent emissions savings while maintaining the same speed.

The partnership said that the concept sets the pathway for what could be the low emissions

container vessels of the near future.

Mathieu Muzeau, Transport & Logistic General Manager, Louis Dreyfus Armateurs said that the partnership is fully aligned with the LDA strategy to accelerate shipping’s decarbonization, and its implementation of wind-propulsion systems and alternative fuels.

“We are pleased to see that our self-financed work on the Trade Wings 2,500 TEU, at that time

developed also with our partner SDARI in Shanghai, receives again traction with LDFS.” said

Ludovic Gérard of Alwena Shipping.

“We are continuing the development works to suit LDFS expectations and we expect some project to materialize soon,” added Simon Watin of VPLPDesign.