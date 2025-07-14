LDA to install voyage optimization solution on wind-assisted RoRo ships

Back to overview
Vessels
July 14, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

French maritime company Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) has commissioned compatriot Ascenz Marorka, a smart shipping arm of GTT Group, to install a voyage optimization solution on four roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels.

Illustration; Archive. Image by Airbus/Louis Dreyfus Armateurs/Norsepower

Under the agreement, Ascenz Marorka will equip LDA’s three RoRo ships currently under construction and one existing vessel, Ville de Bordeaux, with its Voyage Optimisation solution enhanced with dedicated features for wind-powered ships, aiming to maximize the performance of LDA’s wind propulsion systems.

The solution will also provide LDA access to Ascenz Marorka’s Real-Time Fleet Performance Monitoring Centres.

Prior to signing this collaboration agreement, the companies were involved in a trial period for more than a year.

Following initial trials ashore in April 2024, the Voyage Optimisation solution was progressively rolled out onboard the Ville de Bordeaux operating on transatlantic routes in early 2025.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, stated: “We are proud to support the digitalisation of LD Armateurs’ fleet with Ascenz Marorka’s Voyage Optimisation solution. By integrating wind propulsion systems into our advanced digital platform, we demonstrate the power of cutting-edge technologies to boost operational performance and accelerate the decarbonisation of maritime transport. Partnering with a forward-thinking ship-owner like LDA, whose values align with those of the GTT Group, is particularly rewarding.”

Samira Draoua, CEO of LD Armateurs, added: “Choosing the right routing software is a key decision for LDA, it allows us to fully leverage wind propulsion, contributing directly to the reduction of CO₂ emissions, thus delivering the decarbonated service expected by our clients. We value our collaboration with Ascenz Marorka and the broader GTT Group, in deploying this advanced solution.

“Looking ahead, we are also exploring the implementation of similar routing technologies across other vessels in our fleet, even if not equipped with sails, as part of our continuous efforts to optimize fuel consumption and enhance environmental performance.”

